Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enovis by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,317 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Enovis by 45.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 177,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Enovis by 25.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 352,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

