Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.60. 674,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,312,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,628,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 58,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.