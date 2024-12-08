EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,140,338,000 after buying an additional 75,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,098,000 after buying an additional 260,727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after buying an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,473,897 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $563,070,000 after buying an additional 258,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $523,024,000 after buying an additional 130,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

