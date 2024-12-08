EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 183 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,279.21 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $965.69 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,333.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.82.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

