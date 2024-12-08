EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,894 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.43 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.