EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 10.03% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,983,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,991,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

