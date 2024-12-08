EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.69 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $135.97.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.