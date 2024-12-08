EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,708,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLGB stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.