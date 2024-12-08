Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Randee R. Koger Purchases 500 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) Director Randee R. Koger acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $22,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,994.50. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.73 million, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQBK

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.