Ergo (ERG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $534,052.81

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00002147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $169.28 million and approximately $534,052.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,106.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $620.16 or 0.00619507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00134080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00199556 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00026727 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00079036 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,759,609 coins and its circulating supply is 78,760,827 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

