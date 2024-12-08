Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,515 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

