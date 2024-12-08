First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FBMS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of FBMS opened at $37.16 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3,387.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

