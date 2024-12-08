First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 54,402 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nasdaq by 163.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,235,000 after buying an additional 24,084,154 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,715,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after buying an additional 489,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

