First National Bank of Omaha Has $11.93 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Shares of XOM opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

