First National Bank of Omaha Has $6.07 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $4,603,201. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

