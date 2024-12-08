First National Bank of Omaha Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TRV stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.80 and a 200-day moving average of $229.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

