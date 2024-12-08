First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,104 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,420.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $826.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $842.70 and its 200 day moving average is $871.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

