First National Bank of Omaha Sells 158 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,824 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,727,000 after acquiring an additional 420,382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 214.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 533,548 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 364,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,725,000 after buying an additional 354,005 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,484,000 after buying an additional 319,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 314,388 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.8 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,270. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

