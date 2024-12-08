First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,396 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.67% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $37,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,275.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 410,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 380,318 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 552,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 331,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,750,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

