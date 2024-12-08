Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $104.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.37.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $109.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.