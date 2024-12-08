Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $104.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.37.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.
Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $109.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.
