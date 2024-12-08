FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.74. 10,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 17,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.
FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.
