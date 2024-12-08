FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.30. 315,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,190,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $939.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
