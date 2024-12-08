FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.30. 315,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,190,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $939.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FTAI Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.