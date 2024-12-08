GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.