General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $271.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $247.36 and a one year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

