Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630,270 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.96% of Glaukos worth $284,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.03. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $146.86.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

