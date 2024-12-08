Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Buys 669 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

