Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 27.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,137,361.25. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,634 shares of company stock worth $547,020. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT opened at $14.05 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $83.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

NewtekOne Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

