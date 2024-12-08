Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after buying an additional 1,269,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 510,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,811,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 45.7% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. Bank of America upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.