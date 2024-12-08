Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.65.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.