Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $242.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average is $232.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.15 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

