Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $250.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.81 and its 200 day moving average is $245.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.58 and a 52-week high of $262.61.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 65,015 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $15,850,657.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,388,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,775,055.80. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 834,959 shares of company stock worth $205,323,667. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.