Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IETC. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.37 million, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

