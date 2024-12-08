Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $47.72 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

