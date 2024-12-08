Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Purchases 2,097 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1,069.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.