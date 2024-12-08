Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Position Increased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Global-E Online by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 146.3% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $54.21 on Friday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

