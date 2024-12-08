Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,895 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

