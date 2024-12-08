Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 5,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.24%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

