Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $186.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.81. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.25, a PEG ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. American Trust lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 55.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 2,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $125,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 649.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,774,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

