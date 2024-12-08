Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $74,925.45 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,355 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $74,925.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560,989 shares in the company, valued at $53,774,060.31. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

