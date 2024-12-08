Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,167 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Halliburton by 28.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE HAL opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

