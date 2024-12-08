Head-To-Head Analysis: NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) vs. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Manhattan Associates”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $61.39 million 0.51 $680,000.00 $0.07 39.14 Manhattan Associates $1.02 billion 18.03 $176.57 million $3.52 85.96

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies. NetSol Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 1.17% 1.84% 1.17% Manhattan Associates 21.38% 84.55% 32.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NetSol Technologies and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Associates 0 3 7 0 2.70

Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $290.78, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats NetSol Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

