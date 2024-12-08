Head-To-Head Analysis: Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) versus GAP (NYSE:GAP)

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GAP and Stage Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 1 4 6 0 2.45 Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 0.00

GAP presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than Stage Stores.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of GAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GAP and Stage Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 5.40% 29.03% 7.26% Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAP and Stage Stores”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $14.89 billion 0.66 $502.00 million $2.16 12.04 Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Summary

GAP beats Stage Stores on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

