Head-To-Head Review: Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) & CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAE and Gauzy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $3.17 billion 2.36 -$225.35 million ($0.77) -30.53 Gauzy $77.98 million 2.19 -$79.27 million N/A N/A

Gauzy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE -7.49% 5.79% 2.56% Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CAE and Gauzy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.4% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAE and Gauzy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 7 1 0 2.13 Gauzy 0 0 4 0 3.00

CAE currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Gauzy has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.56%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than CAE.

Summary

CAE beats Gauzy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment operates as a training and simulation provider that delivers platform-independent solutions to enable and enhance force readiness and security for defense forces, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), government agencies, and public safety organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

