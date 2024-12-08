Headinvest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $610.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $456.80 and a twelve month high of $612.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

