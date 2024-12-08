Headinvest LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,599.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 126,980 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Zega Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $516.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

