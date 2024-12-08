Headinvest LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 968,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $202.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $164.62 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.