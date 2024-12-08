Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00004121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $150.88 million and approximately $8,487.85 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00009306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,176.48 or 0.99960324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00012995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.09175775 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,205.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

