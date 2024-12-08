HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 476,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

