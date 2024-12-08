HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $67.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

