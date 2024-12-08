HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,811 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $152.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average is $143.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

